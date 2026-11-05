Didier Deschamps responds to Manchester United approach with Michael Carrick's future uncertain

Didier Deschamps has informed Manchester United that he has no intention of taking on the role of their next manager.

It is understood that United executives approached the former France boss regarding succeeding Michael Carrick at Old Trafford. Carrick is battling to retain his position after securing just one victory from their opening nine Premier League fixtures.

Deschamps was considered to possess the winning pedigree and expertise to tackle the challenge of restoring United to their former glories. His availability as a free agent also made him an attractive proposition for United.

However, Deschamps, who guided France to World Cup triumph in 2018, has no appetite to take on the thankless task of managing United, according to The Mirror.

Deschamps stepped down as France manager following the summer's FIFA World Cup and is currently taking a sabbatical from the game before weighing up his next move.

The 58-year-old has not managed a club side since departing Marseille in 2012 and will continue to evaluate his possibilities before committing to his next position.

United's ownership group are additionally interested in recruiting Unai Emery. However, the Spaniard, who brings Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday, is reportedly close to finalizing a new and improved contract to stay at Villa Park instead.

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Julian Nagelsmann has also been on United's radar but has little interest in holding talks with the struggling giants. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe remains a strong frontrunner to succeed Carrick, should he be dismissed during the international break.

Many anticipated Carrick would be relieved of his duties before the two-week break, with United having put together a winless streak stretching to nine games across all competitions.

That run appeared destined to continue when AS Roma stormed into a 2-0 lead in front of an increasingly restless Old Trafford crowd on Tuesday. However, United staged a remarkable turnaround, with Matheus Cunha netting a stunning late brace to take some of the heat off his manager.

Speaking after their UEFA Champions League victory, Carrick said: "I don't have a crystal ball to know what happens next. We move on to the weekend. We've got a really important game here against Aston Villa, which we need to prepare for right."