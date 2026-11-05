Jesús de Miguel's family issue emotional first statement since Tenerife star's death

Jesús de Miguel's family has released their first statement following his tragic passing. The Tenerife forward died after a devastating collision with Andorra FC goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a second-division fixture this week.

The two players challenged for a loose ball during Monday's match when De Miguel was knocked to the ground after Owono rushed from his goal, striking the striker in the chest while attempting to clear the ball. Owono received a red card, and the impact caused De Miguel to suffer a cardiorespiratory arrest on the field.

De Miguel received immediate medical attention, but he died in the hospital on Tuesday morning. His cause of death has been determined to be "accidental chest trauma," according to a preliminary autopsy report.

Tributes have since flooded in, with the 30-year-old's funeral taking place on Thursday in his hometown, Navahermosa, Toledo, in mainland Spain. His family had remained quiet following his death, but delivered their first public statement since the tragedy.

Manuel Hernandez, a spokesperson for the family, read a statement on their behalf, via The Mirror: "In these difficult times for us, we want to sincerely thank everyone for the kind words and expressions of affection we are receiving.

"We don't have enough words to thank you for every message, every call, and every gesture of affection that we are receiving. Thank you to everyone who has remembered him, to his teammates, friends, fans and all the clubs who have wanted to convey their condolences and accompany us in this painful moment.

"Feeling such love for Jesús and witnessing the impact he has had on so many people is something we will always carry with us. Therefore, we respectfully request that our privacy and that of all those accompanying us at this time be protected.

"We need to grieve in the peace and quiet that this situation requires. We understand the affection, concern, and support that her loss is generating, and we are deeply grateful.

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"Jesús leaves a void impossible to fill, but also an immense memory in all of us who have been lucky enough to share our lives with him. Thank you for loving him, for remembering him, and for being with us. His family."

Heartbreakingly, both De Miguel's girlfriend María and his infant daughter Carla were present at the stadium for Monday's match, and family friend Fernando Román spoke to Spanish outlet Vamos a Ver. He revealed how De Miguel's girlfriend was left alone at the hospital following his passing, with the player's parents making their way there after learning the devastating news.

"Yesterday, my girlfriend and I were talking all afternoon and all night with María, his girlfriend, who was alone in the hospital," Román said. "I've spoken with his girlfriend, and you can imagine how she is. Now we have to be with the family. We have to send our love to his family, to María, to his daughter Carla, who is a year and a few months old."

Goalkeeper Owono broke his silence on the tragic ordeal on Wednesday, saying: "These are the most difficult days of my life. I am struggling to find the words and find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened.

"I feel an enormous pain for the loss of Jesús. I think of him, his family and everyone who loved him. I know there will be many issues to address; I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think of anything else except Jesús and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesús."