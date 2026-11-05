Funeral held for Jesús de Miguel as Luis de la Fuente expresses 'profound grief'

A funeral has been held in the village of Navahermosa in the province of Toledo, Spain, for CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who tragically died on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old went into cardiac arrest during a Segunda División game after colliding with oncoming FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono late in a 2-2 draw as the two challenged for the ball. De Miguel was quickly treated on the field before being rushed to Hospital Universitario de Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria.

Owono was given his marching orders before the game was ultimately abandoned, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) suspending all games until Friday.

De Miguel died at 8am local time on Tuesday, with a subsequent post-mortem putting his passing down to “accidental thoracic trauma,” according to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, via Canarias7 and El Día. The results from tests such as toxicology reports have yet to be returned.

On Thursday, friends, family, and prominent members of the Spanish soccer community gathered at the Parish Church of San Miguel Arcangel to pay tribute to De Miguel, as he was laid to rest.

Among those in attendance were Spanish national team head coach Luis de la Fuente, RFEF President Rafael Louzán, Spanish Footballers' Association President David Aganzo, the Spanish Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Milagros Tolón, Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez, Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, and several ex-Real players such as Predrag Mijatović and José Antonio Camacho.

The village streets surrounding the church were also filled with mourners looking to pay their respects to De Miguel, who is survived by his parents, sister, partner María, and their one-year-old daughter, Carla.

Speaking to reporters in Navahermosa, Louzán said via online translation, “Today, it was important to be here to support Jesús’s family—his parents, his wife, and his young daughter.

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“We offer them our full solidarity and share in their grief; this is an irreparable loss, and it serves as a stark reminder that such tragedies can occur.

“This is the first time we have encountered a situation like this—a tragedy occurring during the course of play. It must guide our future efforts, specifically regarding the importance of prevention—ensuring that all necessary resources and personnel are in the right place at the right time.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to everyone who has shown such affection and solidarity—for Jesús, for the entire AFE board of directors, and for its president, David Aganzo, who has remained in constant contact with us throughout this time.

“My thoughts are also with his teammates, the entire squad, and the Tenerife fans, all of whom have shown such deep affection and appreciation for Jesús. This is a very difficult day. I believe we acted quickly to show our solidarity—specifically by suspending the Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches scheduled for yesterday and today.

“There is little else I can say; it is an incredibly difficult time, especially for the family—words cannot ease such pain. But we are here—joined by the national team coach, the sporting director, and the federation’s general counsel—because the football community must stand completely united today in shared grief, supporting the family and everyone in football—including his teammates and the club, Tenerife—as they go through this.”

De la Fuente echoed Louzán’s sentiment, stating, “From a place of deep sorrow—a sentiment that brings us close to the family, to Jesús’s parents and his entire family, and of course to his wife, María, and his daughter, Carla—I want to express our condolences.

“I repeat: we share in this pain, and we offer our solidarity and respect. This is the best way to show that the football community—once again—stands united. We come together in times of joy, but in times of sorrow, that unity is stronger than ever. I have been in touch with many friends, and we all share this profound grief and respect as we navigate this incredibly difficult and painful experience.”

Spanish authorities have launched an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter following De Miguel’s death. This is considered routine, as any death considered to have occurred unnaturally automatically sets in motion such an inquiry.

However, it has already been noted by Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui that the likelihood of criminal proceedings being brought against Owono are low.