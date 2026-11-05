Harry Kane signs new Bayern Munich contract to become Europe's highest-paid player

Harry Kane has put an end to uncertainty surrounding his future by penning a lucrative new contract with Bayern Munich. Kane, who was recently crowned the Ballon d'Or winner, has prolonged his deal with the German powerhouse until 2029.

The agreement is understood to make Kane, 33, Europe's highest-paid player by salary. The England captain's current contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

Barcelona expressed interest in signing Kane while former club Tottenham Hotspur had first refusal. But the striker and his family are content in Munich, leading him to commit his future to the Bundesliga champions.

Upon signing his new deal, Kane commented, via The Mirror: "I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager.

"It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I'm now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club."

Since Bayern paid Spurs £86 million (around $110 million) to acquire Kane in 2023, he's captured five trophies, including two league titles. The 33-year-old has also netted an incredible 156 goals in just 161 appearances while also providing 40 assists to reestablish Bayern as one of the elite teams in Europe.

Bayern's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, added: "We're delighted to have successfully extended Harry Kane's contract. This is fantastic news for us, for our fans and for the Bundesliga.

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"The Ballon d'Or winner is staying at Bayern Munich! Since joining us in 2023, he has achieved extraordinary things with his goals, his influence on the game and as a role model both on and off the pitch.

"He has long since made FC Bayern his home, has continued to develop with us and crowned that development with the Ballon d'Or. His contract extension is a commitment to FC Bayern and to a story that is far from over."

Bayern head to Mainz on Saturday for their last match before the international break. Kane will subsequently join up with England for two UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain next week.