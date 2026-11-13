Aliquippa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in schools, homes, and community settings. If you’re in nursing or behavioral health, there are several solid roles to check out.

Employer: ALIQUIPPA SCHOOL DISTRICT

ALIQUIPPA SCHOOL DISTRICT Location: Aliquippa, PA (in-person, school-based)

(in-person, school-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000 – $52,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Work the school calendar while running a full health program for students—screenings, care plans, meds, and health education. Great fit if you’re a PA RN with BSN and school nurse certification who wants steady hours and to support kids’ health long-term.

Employer: Agape's Love Home Care

Location: Aliquippa, PA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Employee discounts, health insurance, flexible scheduling, career advancement

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes—help with daily tasks, light cleaning, personal care, and companionship. Good for someone with Home Health Aide training, 1 year experience, CPR, and a driver’s license who wants flexible hours.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Aliquippa, PA area (home, school, community settings)

(home, school, community settings) Type: Full-time (BCBA); BCaBA roles also available

Salary: Not listed (PBS offers a public compensation estimator)

Not listed (PBS offers a public compensation estimator) Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary), 401(k) with match up to 3%, maternity/paternity leave, CEUs, annual conference, flexible scheduling

Design and oversee ABA treatment plans for individuals with autism and behavioral needs, while supervising RBTs and behavior assistants. Ideal if you hold an active BCBA or BCaBA certification, want flexible caseloads, and value strong clinical support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.