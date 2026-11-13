📢 Aliquippa hiring part-time and full-time firefighters

The City of Aliquippa Fire Bureau is accepting applications for part-time and full-time Firefighter positions through the Civil Service Commission.

To qualify, you must:

Be at least 18 years old by the application deadline

by the application deadline Live within 20 air miles of the Aliquippa Fire Station once hired

of the once hired Have a high school diploma or GED

Be a U.S. citizen

Hold Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) plus Pennsylvania Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2 certifications

plus certifications Be able to legally drive in Pennsylvania

Be physically and mentally fit (you’ll complete physical, medical, psychological, drug, written, and oral exams)

Proof of Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, and EMT certifications must be submitted with your application.

Applications are available at Aliquippa City Building, 581 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, PA 15001 and must be returned by November 30, 2026, at 3:00 pm.

The City notes that more details are in the Civil Service Rules and Regulations and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.