📢 Senior Volunteer Party for Adults 55+ at Aliquippa Library

📅 Senior Volunteer Party: Help Support the Food Pantry

Adults 55+ are invited to a Senior Volunteer Party at the Aliquippa library.

Spend an afternoon doing good while having fun. Volunteers will:

Sort and organize hats and gloves

Put together candy items to be sold as “gifts with a purpose” to support the food pantry

Refreshments are provided.

Please RSVP so the library knows you’re coming and can plan supplies and snacks.

This event is for adults 55 and older who want to give the gift of time this holiday season and help neighbors in need.