🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Aliquippa

Aliquippa has some very special cats waiting at Beaver County Humane Society for loving homes. From tiny kittens to a wise senior, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 775-5801

Adoption fee: $50.00

Notes: New to the shelter and still being evaluated. Koji is part of the Senior 2 Senior Adoption Program , a great option for older adopters looking for a calmer companion.

New to the shelter and still being evaluated. Koji is part of the , a great option for older adopters looking for a calmer companion. Included with adoption: initial distemper vaccine, first deworming or stool check, rabies vaccine (if over 3 months), microchip, flea treatment/preventative, and neuter. FELV/FIV testing available for an additional fee.

👉 Meet KOJI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 775-5801

Adoption fee: $100

Notes: New to the shelter. Lint is a young kitten, so she’ll need time, patience, and training as she grows.

New to the shelter. Lint is a young kitten, so she’ll need time, patience, and training as she grows. Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, spay, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).

👉 Meet LINT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 775-5801

Adoption fee: $75.00

Notes: New arrival, still getting to know the staff.

New arrival, still getting to know the staff. Included with adoption: age-appropriate core vaccines (Rabies/FVRCP), NexGard COMBO topical (flea/tick and dewormer), spay, and 24-Petwatch microchip. FELV/FIV testing available for an additional $35.00, encouraged for multi-cat homes.

👉 Meet EMMA JO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 775-5801

Adoption fee: $100

Notes: New to the shelter. As a kitten, Kintaro will need plenty of playtime, socialization, and guidance.

New to the shelter. As a kitten, Kintaro will need plenty of playtime, socialization, and guidance. Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, neuter, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).

👉 Meet KINTARO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 775-5801

Adoption fee: $100

Notes: New to the shelter. Like all kittens, Bordden will need a lifetime of care and commitment.

New to the shelter. Like all kittens, Bordden will need a lifetime of care and commitment. Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, neuter, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).

👉 Meet BORDDEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 775-5801

Adoption fee: $100

Notes: New to the shelter. Tarot is a fluffy black kitten who will need time, play, and training as she grows.

New to the shelter. Tarot is a fluffy black kitten who will need time, play, and training as she grows. Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, spay, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).

👉 Meet TAROT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young (about 2 years)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 775-5801

Adoption fee: $65

Notes: A beautiful young adult with a fluffy orange coat. Past the wild kitten stage but still playful and ready for a lifetime of companionship.

A beautiful young adult with a fluffy orange coat. Past the wild kitten stage but still playful and ready for a lifetime of companionship. Included with adoption: age-appropriate core vaccines (Rabies/FVRCP), NexGard COMBO topical (flea/tick and dewormer), spay, and 24-Petwatch microchip.

👉 Meet LILLIAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society

Phone: (724) 775-5801

Adoption fee: $75.00

Notes: New to the shelter and still being evaluated.

New to the shelter and still being evaluated. Included with adoption: age-appropriate core vaccines (Rabies/FVRCP), NexGard COMBO topical (flea/tick and dewormer), neuter, and 24-Petwatch microchip. FELV/FIV testing available for an additional $35.00, encouraged for multi-cat homes.

👉 Meet GOOGLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Beaver County Humane Society or give them a call at (724) 775-5801. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.