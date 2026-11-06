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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Aliquippa
Aliquippa has some very special cats waiting at Beaver County Humane Society for loving homes. From tiny kittens to a wise senior, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.
KOJI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
- Phone: (724) 775-5801
- Adoption fee: $50.00
- Notes: New to the shelter and still being evaluated. Koji is part of the Senior 2 Senior Adoption Program, a great option for older adopters looking for a calmer companion.
- Included with adoption: initial distemper vaccine, first deworming or stool check, rabies vaccine (if over 3 months), microchip, flea treatment/preventative, and neuter. FELV/FIV testing available for an additional fee.
👉 Meet KOJI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LINT
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
- Phone: (724) 775-5801
- Adoption fee: $100
- Notes: New to the shelter. Lint is a young kitten, so she’ll need time, patience, and training as she grows.
- Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, spay, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).
👉 Meet LINT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EMMA JO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
- Phone: (724) 775-5801
- Adoption fee: $75.00
- Notes: New arrival, still getting to know the staff.
- Included with adoption: age-appropriate core vaccines (Rabies/FVRCP), NexGard COMBO topical (flea/tick and dewormer), spay, and 24-Petwatch microchip. FELV/FIV testing available for an additional $35.00, encouraged for multi-cat homes.
👉 Meet EMMA JO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KINTARO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
- Phone: (724) 775-5801
- Adoption fee: $100
- Notes: New to the shelter. As a kitten, Kintaro will need plenty of playtime, socialization, and guidance.
- Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, neuter, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).
👉 Meet KINTARO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BORDDEN
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
- Phone: (724) 775-5801
- Adoption fee: $100
- Notes: New to the shelter. Like all kittens, Bordden will need a lifetime of care and commitment.
- Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, neuter, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).
👉 Meet BORDDEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TAROT
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
- Phone: (724) 775-5801
- Adoption fee: $100
- Notes: New to the shelter. Tarot is a fluffy black kitten who will need time, play, and training as she grows.
- Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, spay, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).
👉 Meet TAROT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LILLIAN
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
- Phone: (724) 775-5801
- Adoption fee: $65
- Notes: A beautiful young adult with a fluffy orange coat. Past the wild kitten stage but still playful and ready for a lifetime of companionship.
- Included with adoption: age-appropriate core vaccines (Rabies/FVRCP), NexGard COMBO topical (flea/tick and dewormer), spay, and 24-Petwatch microchip.
👉 Meet LILLIAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
- Phone: (724) 775-5801
- Adoption fee: $75.00
- Notes: New to the shelter and still being evaluated.
- Included with adoption: age-appropriate core vaccines (Rabies/FVRCP), NexGard COMBO topical (flea/tick and dewormer), neuter, and 24-Petwatch microchip. FELV/FIV testing available for an additional $35.00, encouraged for multi-cat homes.
👉 Meet GOOGLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Beaver County Humane Society or give them a call at (724) 775-5801. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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