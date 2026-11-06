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Aliquippa

🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Aliquippa

8 days ago

Aliquippa has some very special cats waiting at Beaver County Humane Society for loving homes. From tiny kittens to a wise senior, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

KOJI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WI7fX_1GoN3PlG00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
  • Phone: (724) 775-5801
  • Adoption fee: $50.00
  • Notes: New to the shelter and still being evaluated. Koji is part of the Senior 2 Senior Adoption Program, a great option for older adopters looking for a calmer companion.
  • Included with adoption: initial distemper vaccine, first deworming or stool check, rabies vaccine (if over 3 months), microchip, flea treatment/preventative, and neuter. FELV/FIV testing available for an additional fee.

👉 Meet KOJI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LINT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fkn6_1GoN3PlG00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
  • Phone: (724) 775-5801
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Notes: New to the shelter. Lint is a young kitten, so she’ll need time, patience, and training as she grows.
  • Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, spay, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).

👉 Meet LINT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

EMMA JO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLPCC_1GoN3PlG00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange/Red tabby
  • Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
  • Phone: (724) 775-5801
  • Adoption fee: $75.00
  • Notes: New arrival, still getting to know the staff.
  • Included with adoption: age-appropriate core vaccines (Rabies/FVRCP), NexGard COMBO topical (flea/tick and dewormer), spay, and 24-Petwatch microchip. FELV/FIV testing available for an additional $35.00, encouraged for multi-cat homes.

👉 Meet EMMA JO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

KINTARO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7JI0_1GoN3PlG00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red tabby
  • Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
  • Phone: (724) 775-5801
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Notes: New to the shelter. As a kitten, Kintaro will need plenty of playtime, socialization, and guidance.
  • Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, neuter, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).

👉 Meet KINTARO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BORDDEN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170brT_1GoN3PlG00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
  • Phone: (724) 775-5801
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Notes: New to the shelter. Like all kittens, Bordden will need a lifetime of care and commitment.
  • Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, neuter, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).

👉 Meet BORDDEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TAROT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Lyr4_1GoN3PlG00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
  • Phone: (724) 775-5801
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Notes: New to the shelter. Tarot is a fluffy black kitten who will need time, play, and training as she grows.
  • Included with adoption: age-appropriate vaccines, monthly flea/tick and dewormer preventative, spay, and microchip (per shelter’s kitten package).

👉 Meet TAROT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LILLIAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMMkB_1GoN3PlG00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Young (about 2 years)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange/Red tabby
  • Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
  • Phone: (724) 775-5801
  • Adoption fee: $65
  • Notes: A beautiful young adult with a fluffy orange coat. Past the wild kitten stage but still playful and ready for a lifetime of companionship.
  • Included with adoption: age-appropriate core vaccines (Rabies/FVRCP), NexGard COMBO topical (flea/tick and dewormer), spay, and 24-Petwatch microchip.

👉 Meet LILLIAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

GOOGLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Pj5o_1GoN3PlG00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Shelter: Beaver County Humane Society
  • Phone: (724) 775-5801
  • Adoption fee: $75.00
  • Notes: New to the shelter and still being evaluated.
  • Included with adoption: age-appropriate core vaccines (Rabies/FVRCP), NexGard COMBO topical (flea/tick and dewormer), neuter, and 24-Petwatch microchip. FELV/FIV testing available for an additional $35.00, encouraged for multi-cat homes.

👉 Meet GOOGLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Beaver County Humane Society or give them a call at (724) 775-5801. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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