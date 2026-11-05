Alice High names Athletes of the Week

Alice High School has named Sr. Jazmine Hinojosa (volleyball) and Soph. Andros Mendietta (swimming) as Athletes of the Week. Hinojosa is being honored for her growth as a leader and team player in her senior season, while Mendietta earned top swim results with first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:44.83), second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.19), fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.81), and third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.06).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Alice Independent School District