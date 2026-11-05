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Sports

Alice High names Athletes of the Week

2 days ago
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Alice High School has named Sr. Jazmine Hinojosa (volleyball) and Soph. Andros Mendietta (swimming) as Athletes of the Week. Hinojosa is being honored for her growth as a leader and team player in her senior season, while Mendietta earned top swim results with first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:44.83), second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.19), fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.81), and third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:02.06).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Alice Independent School District

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