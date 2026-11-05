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San Antonio

AISD EMT seniors visit San Antonio cadaver lab

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmQbE_1GobKNWu00

Nineteen senior students from Mr. Winterbottom's EMT class in Alice Independent School District visited a cadaver lab in San Antonio as part of their human anatomy studies. Students worked hands on with an 82-year-old male cadaver, taking part in the removal of internal organs and major body parts and then correctly reassembling the body to its original position without staff help.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Alice Independent School District

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