🍽️ Alice, TX Food & Restaurant Jobs – Multiple Management Roles

Alice’s food scene is busy, and restaurants are looking for strong leaders to keep things running smooth. If you like fast-paced work and coaching a team, these local spots are hiring now.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchisee)

McDonald's (independent franchisee) Location: Alice, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew members, and keep things on point for food safety, cleanliness, and customer service. This role is great if you want advancement, paid training, and education support while building leadership skills in a well-known brand.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 700 E Front St, Alice, TX 78332

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Restaurant Manager, coach the team, handle cash and inventory, and keep guests happy in a busy convenience/restaurant setting. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, meal discounts, and more).

Employer: Circle K

Location: 215 N Johnson St, Alice, TX 78332

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar leadership role at a second Alice location, where you’ll lead shifts, train staff, and help hit sales and service goals. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can work all shifts, and want solid benefits plus room to grow.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.