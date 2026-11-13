Alhambra has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from big-name chains to local favorites. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Alhambra, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.47 – $29.47 per hour

Application window closes: 01/12/2027

Lead store operations when managers are off-site, support the team, and keep the store running smoothly. This role mixes customer service, supervising staff, and hands-on work like stocking and merchandising, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: Ebisu Japanese Life Store

Location: Alhambra, CA

Type: Full-time / Part-time, in-store

Full-time / Part-time, in-store Pay: $17.00 – $18.50 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, growth opportunities

Help customers discover Japanese snacks, lifestyle goods, and more while keeping shelves stocked and the store tidy. Great fit if you enjoy retail, are interested in Japanese products, and like flexible hours; bilingual English/Mandarin is a big plus.

Employer: Alhambra Hospital Medical Center

Location: Alhambra, CA

Type: Not listed (onsite hospital role)

Not listed (onsite hospital role) Pay: Not listed

Front-line role helping patients and visitors, using your customer service and communication skills in a hospital setting. They ask for a high school diploma, basic computer skills, and a friendly, multilingual approach is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.