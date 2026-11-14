📅 Vote for your favorite decorated tree at Eastgate Branch

Merry & Bright, the Algonquin Area Public Library District tree decorating contest, is back for 2026 with a new twist.

All trees will be on display at the Eastgate Branch as part of the library’s 50 years at Eastgate celebration.

Public voting runs from December 16, 2026 through January 6, 2027. For the first time, you can vote in person at Eastgate or online. You’ll pick your top three favorites, and three winners will be chosen by popular vote from 10–15 entries.

Groups decorating trees include Algonquin Garden Club, Algonquin Police, D300 Food Pantry, Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, Goodwill Northern Illinois, Home Depot, Interfaith Food Pantry, Lake in the Hills Police, Pioneer Center, ALG LITH Chamber of Commerce, LITH/Huntley Rotary Club, Village of Algonquin, and Village of Lake in the Hills.

Look for the online voting link when the event begins in December. Stop by, enjoy the trees, and help choose the winners!