⚠️ Internet & phone outage at Algonquin village offices

The Village of Algonquin is currently having an organization-wide internet and phone service outage.

Village offices cannot make or receive phone calls , including non‑emergency police calls .

, including . Staff also have limited access to email.

If you need police response, call 911.

For general questions, you can still:

Visit www.algonquin.org

Use the Algonquin Assistant tool on the Village’s website

The Village will share an update once services are restored.