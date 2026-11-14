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Algonquin
⚠️ Algonquin village phones and internet currently down
12 days ago
⚠️ Internet & phone outage at Algonquin village offices
The Village of Algonquin is currently having an organization-wide internet and phone service outage.
- Village offices cannot make or receive phone calls, including non‑emergency police calls.
- Staff also have limited access to email.
If you need police response, call 911.
For general questions, you can still:
- Visit www.algonquin.org
- Use the Algonquin Assistant tool on the Village’s website
The Village will share an update once services are restored.
More Info: Algonquin, IL / Document Center / Village Internet...
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