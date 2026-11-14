Algonquin’s senior living scene is hiring, and it’s a good moment if you like steady hours, friendly regulars, and a calmer pace than a busy restaurant.

Here are several Food Service & Hospitality roles now open with Spectrum Retirement Communities in Algonquin, IL.

Employer: The Oaks at Algonquin (Spectrum Retirement Communities)

The Oaks at Algonquin (Spectrum Retirement Communities) Location: Algonquin, IL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Serve residents in a community restaurant setting, take orders on a POS system, and help create a warm, consistent dining experience. Full-time staff are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, and Perk Spot discounts.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities

Location: Algonquin, IL

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want flexible hours or a side job. You’ll seat residents, take orders, run food, and close down the dining room, with access to 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, and discounts, plus potential benefits if you move into full-time.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities

Location: Algonquin, IL

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the other full-time server role: focus on resident service, accurate orders, and a friendly dining room. Comes with access to health benefits for full-time, plus 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, and Perk Spot discounts.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities

Location: Algonquin, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily kitchen operations, train line cooks and dishwashers, manage food orders and costs, and ensure plate presentation. Good fit if you have kitchen leadership experience and want steady hours plus health benefits, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, and discounts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.