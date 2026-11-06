🏥 Algonquin, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Algonquin’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for licensed pros who want steady hours and strong benefits. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Algonquin, IL (district travel required)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + bonus eligibility

Application window: Expected to close by 05/05/2027

You’ll float between CVS pharmacies in the district, stepping in where coverage is needed and acting as a key leader on each pharmacy team. This role is ideal if you like variety, immunization work, and direct patient care, and want a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: The Oaks at Algonquin, Algonquin, IL

Type: Full-time, salaried (40 guaranteed hours/week, Mon–Fri, no weekends)

Pay: $93,600 – $108,160/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Work with 6–7 residents per day in an active senior living community, focusing on one-on-one, functional treatment instead of high-volume outpatient care. Comes with strong perks like 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO with rollover/buyout, licensure reimbursement, and unlimited online CE (MedBridge) for full-time staff.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Algonquin, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus with no negative accrual (exact range not listed)

Join a vet-led network that lets you keep local practice autonomy while tapping into 20,000+ veterinary professionals nationwide. Highlights include a sign-on bonus, comprehensive health benefits (medical, dental, vision, maternity leave, 24/7 TeleDoc), 401(k) with company match, paid CE days and allowance, and company-paid professional liability coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Algonquin tends to move fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.