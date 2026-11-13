Algona’s health scene is busy for a small town—great if you want real responsibility, not just clinic shifts. Here are a few solid roles where you can put your skills to work and actually see your impact.

Employer: MercyOne (Kossuth Regional Health Center / MercyOne Medical Group – North Iowa)

MercyOne (Kossuth Regional Health Center / MercyOne Medical Group – North Iowa) Location: Algona, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary/Bonus: $250,000 bonus package + up to $15,000 moving allowance (highly competitive compensation; full benefits, paid malpractice and tail coverage)

Busy, full-spectrum family medicine with surgical OB, ER, and hospitalist work in a 25-bed critical access hospital. You’ll join 8 physicians and 3 APPs, enjoy a 1:9 OB/hospitalist call and 1:3 C-section call, and have on-site lab, imaging (MRI, CT, mammography, etc.), and multiple specialists. H1B candidates accepted; ideal if you want broad practice in a tight-knit community with strong schools and outdoor recreation.

Employer: Kossuth County

Location: Algona, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (county role with health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, HSA/FSA, EAP, wellness program)

County-level role doing inspections, investigations, and enforcement for wells, septic systems, pools/spas, tattoo and tanning facilities, and more. Great fit if you have a science or public/environmental health background, like field work plus office work, and want steady hours, strong benefits, and a direct hand in keeping local residents safe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—good local roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.