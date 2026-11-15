Alexandria’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid year‑round work and good paths to grow your skills. Here are several strong options if you like leading crews, working with your hands, and seeing real results at the end of the day.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Category: Commercial low-slope roofing, sheet metal, masonry restoration

Lead multiple large commercial roofing projects from start to finish—planning, budgeting, scheduling, and managing superintendents and foremen. This role is ideal if you have 5–10 years at a roofing subcontractor, know RFIs, submittals, and change orders, and want a leadership spot with bonus potential, 3 weeks PTO, 401(k) + match, and full health benefits.

Employer: DMV Foundation Solutions

Location: Alexandria, VA 22304 (report to shop daily)

(report to shop daily) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, year-round

Pay: $25–$35+ per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Health, dental, 401(k) with company match, bonuses

Hands-on foreman role leading a 2–4 person crew on residential foundation repair, waterproofing, crawlspace, and concrete jobs across Northern Virginia and the DMV. Good fit if you have 2+ years construction experience, can run a crew, operate equipment (mini-ex, skid steer, etc.), and want steady, year-round work with performance bonuses.

Employer: DMV Foundation Solutions

Location: Alexandria, VA 22304 (report to shop daily)

(report to shop daily) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, year-round

Pay: $22–$26 per hour + per-job bonuses

+ per-job bonuses Benefits: Health, dental, 401(k) with company match

Entry-level, no experience required construction job working on foundation repair, waterproofing, concrete, and excavation with an experienced Crew Leader. Great if you’re a hard worker who doesn’t mind getting dirty, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want to learn a high-demand trade with clear room to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—construction skills transfer well, and local employers are often willing to train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.