Alexandria’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like support, security, and business apps. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: JCS Solutions LLC

JCS Solutions LLC Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $140,000

Protect federal systems from insider threats by triaging UAM alerts, tuning countermeasures, and working with law enforcement and counterintelligence partners. You’ll need TS/SCI, Security+ CE, and incident response/UAM experience, and you’ll get strong benefits plus room to grow in a high-performing cyber team.

Employer: VHC Health

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hiring range not listed (pay based on experience and market)

Mid-level role supporting Workday and other business apps for Virginia Hospital Center, from design and testing to training and ongoing support. Best fit if you have 5+ years in systems analysis, healthcare experience, and want stable work with full medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

Employer: NTT DATA North America

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,214 – $81,466 starting range

Front-line support for custom business applications, handling tickets, training users, and working with Tier 3 engineers and vendors. Good match if you have 4+ years of IT support and customer service, strong Windows/MS Office skills, and can obtain a Public Trust; comes with full benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Alexandria employers often hire for nearby roles once they see your skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.