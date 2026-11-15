Alexandria has a steady flow of admin and front desk roles right now, from hospitals to salons to city government. Here are a few solid options if you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Inova Health

Inova Health Location: Alexandria, VA (Inova Alexandria Hospital)

(Inova Alexandria Hospital) Type: Full-time , 3x 12-hour day shifts (7:00am–7:30pm), weekends & holidays

, 3x (7:00am–7:30pm), weekends & holidays Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hospital-based clerical role supporting the Emergency Department with charts, phones, and patient flow. Strong fit if you’re detail-oriented, can handle fast-paced work, and like being part of a clinical team with medical, dental, vision, retirement match, tuition and loan assistance, and mental health support.

Employer: City of Alexandria, VA – Department of Code Administration

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time (Administrative Support V, covered by AFSCME)

(Administrative Support V, covered by AFSCME) Salary: Not listed

Not listed High-responsibility admin role handling records, calendars, reports, inspections data, and communication with staff, senior management, and the public. Good for someone with at least 2 years of clerical/office management experience who enjoys being the go-to person for organizing work and keeping a department on track.

Employer: City of Alexandria, VA – Department of Community and Human Services

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time (Administrative Support IV, covered by AFSCME)

(Administrative Support IV, covered by AFSCME) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior admin role supporting the Division Chief of Early Childhood Programs, acting as the central hub for preschool enrollment, early intervention, child care subsidies, and more. Great if you’re highly organized, can handle confidential information, and like work that supports families and kids across multiple programs.

Employer: Salon deZEN

Location: Alexandria, VA 22314

Type: Full-time or Part-time , in person

, in person Pay: From $17.00/hour

Front desk role at a small, creative salon greeting guests, answering phones, booking in Boulevard, selling retail, and handling payments. Good fit if you’re upbeat, love hospitality, and want benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.