Alexandria has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, from big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5753

Walmart Supercenter Location: 6303 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306

Type: Part-Time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly performance incentives

Help stock food and household items, build fun seasonal displays, and take care of shoppers. Comes with big-company perks like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and even Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.

Employer: CSC Generation – Sur La Table

Location: Alexandria, VA (retail store)

(retail store) Type: Part-Time, Seasonal (about 12–16 hours/week , nights/weekends/holidays)

(about , nights/weekends/holidays) Pay: Not listed

Great if you love cooking and kitchen gear. You’ll chat with customers about products, hit sales goals, help with events, and keep the store looking sharp. Perks include an employee discount and 401(k) after 90 days (21+), plus lots of hands-on retail experience.

Employer: Navy Federal Credit Union

Location: 3725-A Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22305 and 2450 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202

and Type: Full-Time (Monday–Saturday, hours based on business needs)

(Monday–Saturday, hours based on business needs) Pay: Salary range not listed (Navy Federal notes pay is based on experience and market)

Front-line banking role helping members open accounts, handle loans, and solve everyday money questions. Good fit if you like relationship-based service and want a long-term career path with a large, well-known credit union and competitive benefits.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good customer service roles in Alexandria tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.