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🛒 Alexandria Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Alexandria has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, from big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.
Food/Consumables Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5753
- Location: 6303 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306
- Type: Part-Time (opening & morning shifts)
- Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly performance incentives
Help stock food and household items, build fun seasonal displays, and take care of shoppers. Comes with big-company perks like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and even Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.
Seasonal Sales Associate (Sur La Table)
- Employer: CSC Generation – Sur La Table
- Location: Alexandria, VA (retail store)
- Type: Part-Time, Seasonal (about 12–16 hours/week, nights/weekends/holidays)
- Pay: Not listed
Great if you love cooking and kitchen gear. You’ll chat with customers about products, hit sales goals, help with events, and keep the store looking sharp. Perks include an employee discount and 401(k) after 90 days (21+), plus lots of hands-on retail experience.
Member Service Representative – Potomac Yard/Crystal City
- Employer: Navy Federal Credit Union
- Location: 3725-A Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22305 and 2450 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
- Type: Full-Time (Monday–Saturday, hours based on business needs)
- Pay: Salary range not listed (Navy Federal notes pay is based on experience and market)
Front-line banking role helping members open accounts, handle loans, and solve everyday money questions. Good fit if you like relationship-based service and want a long-term career path with a large, well-known credit union and competitive benefits.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good customer service roles in Alexandria tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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