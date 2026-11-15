Alexandria has steady demand for security and safety pros right now, from school campuses to church campuses and overnight patrols. If you’ve got a security background or want to grow in this field, these are worth a look.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time & Part-time (1st shift, 2nd shift, school hours, weekends, summers)

(1st shift, 2nd shift, school hours, weekends, summers) Pay: $22.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days

Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick days Key requirement: Current Virginia DCJS Security Officer Certification

Why it’s interesting: Work in a school environment, helping keep students and staff safe. Lots of shift options and up to 20 openings, so it’s good if you need flexibility and already hold a VA security license.

Employer: United Security of America

United Security of America Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 12am–8am , on-site

, on-site Why it’s interesting: Steady overnight weekday schedule with simple, clear duties: patrol, monitor grounds and equipment, inspect access points, and complete hourly logs. Good fit if you like nights and want predictable hours.

Employer: Alfred Street Baptist Church

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Schedule: Rotating day/evening shifts; evenings, weekends, and holidays required

Rotating day/evening shifts; Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or 7+ years security specialist experience , ability to obtain a concealed carry license within 60 days , strong policy and training background

Bachelor’s degree or , ability to obtain a , strong policy and training background Why it’s interesting: Higher-responsibility role where you build and run safety programs, train staff and volunteers, monitor surveillance, and lead incident response for a large, active church community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.