Alexandria neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you need pet gear, furniture, or home decor, take a look below.

Item: MidWest 36-inch double door dog crate

Condition: Folding, portable, and easy to assemble; includes divider panel, leak-proof tray, and secure latches

Location: Potomac Yard, Alexandria, VA

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a solid, metal-style crate that folds down for storage or travel. The divider panel lets you adjust the space as your dog grows, and the leak-proof tray helps with easy cleanup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King bed frame with headboard

Condition: Has all parts, with some damage from normal wear and tear; mark on headboard has been covered by a blanket

Pickup details: Described as a curb alert, but currently in the garage; must be claimed before tomorrow morning or it will go to the dump

Location: Waynewood, Alexandria, VA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

A full king-size frame and headboard for someone who doesn’t mind a bit of cosmetic wear. Contact the poster through Nextdoor (they also shared a phone number in the listing) to arrange pickup before it’s gone.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Graco Hadley 4-in-1 espresso convertible crib with attached changing table

Features: Changing table with storage drawers, under-crib storage, and convertible design

Condition: Already disassembled for easier pickup and transport

Location: Island Creek, Alexandria, VA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice option for new or expecting parents. The attached changer and built-in storage help save space in smaller rooms. Check the linked product page in the listing for full specs and dimensions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Decorative ceramic plate and bowl set

Includes: One floral plate and one blue patterned bowl

Use: Good for home decor or serving; pen shown in photo for scale

Location: Hayfield Farm, Alexandria, VA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

A small but pretty set that could brighten up a shelf, coffee table, or kitchen display. Also handy for snacks or side dishes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Alexandria tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.