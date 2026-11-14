Alexandria is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood to federal training. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services Location: Alexandria, VA (in-home, local students)

(in-home, local students) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

One-on-one tutoring with kids in their homes, focused on math and reading. Good fit if you’re dependable, love teaching, and want flexible work that directly helps local students and families.

Employer: Kearney & Company

Location: Alexandria, VA / Quantico, VA (hybrid, 2–3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$140,000 base, plus potential bonuses and full benefits

Design and deliver financial training for one of the federal government’s largest agencies. Ideal if you have 4+ years of training/curriculum experience, an active Interim Secret (or higher) clearance, and want a mix of analysis, writing, and live instruction.

Employer: The Butterfly House Preschool at VA Theological Seminary

Location: Alexandria, VA 22304 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $50,000 per year

Support infants in a nature-based, Reggio-inspired program with lots of outdoor time and play-based learning. Great for someone with 3+ years of infant/toddler experience who wants strong benefits and a calm, child-centered setting.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.