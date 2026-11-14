Alexandria has steady demand for people who can keep buildings, cars, and systems in top shape. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia – Department of General Services

City of Alexandria, Virginia – Department of General Services Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Skilled and semi‑skilled building maintenance across city buildings: carpentry, drywall, painting, minor electrical, plumbing, and HVAC, plus snow removal and general upkeep. You’ll be essential staff, sometimes on evenings/weekends, helping keep public spaces safe and running for residents.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, using your own equipment and supplies. Good fit if you enjoy working on your own, moving around town, and taking pride in spotless interiors and shiny exteriors.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $34.74 – $40.87 per hour (plus benefits, per posting)

Keep large commercial buildings running: operate and maintain HVAC, plumbing, electrical, boilers, pumps, and cooling towers, plus preventive maintenance and safety checks. This is a higher‑skill role for folks with 5+ years of building systems experience and comfort handling emergencies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.