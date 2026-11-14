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🏗️ Alexandria VA Engineering Roles – Multiple Openings This Month
Alexandria’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks with public sector and defense experience. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next step.
Senior Engineer
- Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead digital engineering work on Department of War acquisition and modernization programs. You’ll support test & evaluation, use MBSE and AI/ML tools, mentor junior engineers, and brief government decision-makers. TS/SCI clearance and 6+ years in systems/digital engineering are required.
Human Factors Engineer
- Employer: Watermark Risk Management International, LLC
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide human factors expertise across the test & evaluation lifecycle for CBRN detection systems used by first responders. Role includes usability testing, workload analysis, human-in-the-loop studies, and advising on design and training. Needs 8–10+ years HFE experience and an active SECRET clearance.
Survey Party Chief / GS 16
- Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia – Transportation & Environmental Services (T&ES)
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a field survey crew on city projects like streets, sewers, utilities, parks, and waterfront work. You’ll handle boundary, topographic, and as-built surveys, manage data collection, and mentor crew members. Requires HS diploma/GED plus 3+ years land surveying (or equivalent experience).
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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