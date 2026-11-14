Alexandria’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks with public sector and defense experience. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS

AMERICAN SYSTEMS Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead digital engineering work on Department of War acquisition and modernization programs. You’ll support test & evaluation, use MBSE and AI/ML tools, mentor junior engineers, and brief government decision-makers. TS/SCI clearance and 6+ years in systems/digital engineering are required.

Employer: Watermark Risk Management International, LLC

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide human factors expertise across the test & evaluation lifecycle for CBRN detection systems used by first responders. Role includes usability testing, workload analysis, human-in-the-loop studies, and advising on design and training. Needs 8–10+ years HFE experience and an active SECRET clearance.

Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia – Transportation & Environmental Services (T&ES)

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a field survey crew on city projects like streets, sewers, utilities, parks, and waterfront work. You’ll handle boundary, topographic, and as-built surveys, manage data collection, and mentor crew members. Requires HS diploma/GED plus 3+ years land surveying (or equivalent experience).

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.