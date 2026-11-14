Looking for a feline friend in Alexandria, VA? These adoptable cats are hoping for a safe, loving home and a person to call their own.

Breed: Maine Coon

Maine Coon Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Alexandria, VA)

About Lily:

Lily is an adorable Maine Coon kitten with a sweet, loving personality. She’s playful, curious, and affectionate, and she loves exploring her surroundings. This little girl enjoys attention and cuddles and seems happiest when she’s making her people smile.

Lily is looking for a responsible, loving forever home where she’ll get plenty of care, playtime, and affection.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Organization: Animal Welfare League of Alexandria

Phone: (703) 746-4774

About Cool Papa Bell:

Cool Papa Bell is a handsome brown tabby and truly one cool cat. He’s active, social, and fun-loving, and he adores attention. He enjoys head pets and ear scratches and is often on the lookout for visitors.

He’s adventurous and energetic, loves exploring, and enjoys interactive play like feather wand toys, fuzzy balls, and pipe cleaners. He’s the kind of kitty who likes to stay busy, so daily playtime will help him feel happy and content.

👉 Meet Cool Papa Bell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Alexandria, VA)

About Kitty:

Kitty (formerly “Sammy”) was adopted from a pet store after his family suffered a loss, and he brought them a lot of comfort. He can be very loving, but like many cats, he also values his alone time.

Kitty prefers an adult-only home. His current family has added a toddler and an infant, and they feel he would do best in a quiet, child-free home where he can relax and thrive.

👉 Meet Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Alexandria, VA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful kitties. Reach out to the listed shelter or private owner through the links or phone numbers above to learn more or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.