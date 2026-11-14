⚠️ Big new sports complex proposed for Cameron Run – share your input

The City of Alexandria is considering a major project at Cameron Run Regional Park (4001 Eisenhower Ave.): a 210,000 sq. ft. year‑round indoor sports and events complex with about 600 parking spaces and 50,000 sq. ft. of outdoor park and community space.

Under the proposal:

The City would issue up to $107 million in bonds and transfer the property to the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) .

and transfer the property to the . A new nonprofit, ALX Sports (created by the Alexandria Soccer Association ), would lease and operate the complex for 30.5 years .

(created by the ), would the complex for . ALX Sports/ASA would contribute $10 million in capital over time and pay starting base rent of $2.5 million per year.

The facility is envisioned for tournaments, leagues, community events, and City “signature events” (up to 10 per year), while keeping outdoor recreation and green space around Lake Cook.

Residents can submit comments and questions and watch recordings of the Nov. 10 Council update and Nov. 12 community session through the City’s Alexandria Sports and Events Complex engagement site.