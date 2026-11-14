📢 Help improve safety on Mount Vernon Avenue

The City of Alexandria is studying ways to make Mount Vernon Avenue between Glendale Avenue and Leadbeater Street safer for everyone who uses it.

You can share your experiences—like safety concerns, trouble spots, or ideas for improvements—by December 13 in two ways:

Fill out the online feedback form

Add your comments directly to the online map of the corridor

This work supports the City’s Vision Zero and Safe Routes to School efforts to make streets safer, especially for kids walking or biking to school.

Need another language? Free interpretation and translation are available. Email LanguageAccess@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960 to get help.