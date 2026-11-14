Alexandria’s logistics scene is busy right now, with hospitals, builders, and defense contractors all hiring. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hill International, Inc.

Hill International, Inc. Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead procurement for construction projects, from bidding and contract negotiations to supplier management. This role is a fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and know construction contracting and federal/state procurement laws.

Employer: Inova Health System (Mount Vernon Hospital)

(Mount Vernon Hospital) Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time (24 hours/week, day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep hospital supply rooms stocked and safe by handling daily ordering, backorders, recalls, and inventory clean-up. Good for someone with 3+ years’ experience who wants strong benefits, tuition help, and work/life balance in a part-time role.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,200 – $186,200 (full-time range)

Manage a GSA vehicle fleet for a military customer, including dispatch, maintenance records, accident reports, and policy compliance. This is a high-responsibility role with Top Secret/SCI clearance required and strong pay plus full corporate benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,500 – $151,300 (full-time range)

Own a global sourcing strategy for key supply categories, negotiating contracts and managing supplier relationships to cut costs and reduce risk. Good match if you like strategic supply chain work and cross-functional projects with engineering, finance, and quality teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.