Alexandria’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from fitness studios to property management and remote content work. Here are several roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Solutions Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine (Full Strength Physical Therapy)

Solutions Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine (Full Strength Physical Therapy) Location: Alexandria / Northern Virginia (Mostly Remote/Hybrid)

Type: Part-time (10–12 hours/week)

Pay: $20–$25/hour (DOE)

Help a growing physical therapy practice with social media, email, and web content. Great for students, recent grads, or freelancers who want flexible hours and mostly remote work while building a marketing portfolio.

Employer: GEM

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, entry level

Pay: Not listed

Work on charity fundraising campaigns, events, and community outreach with full paid training. Good fit if you like talking to people, want to grow into leadership, and care about social impact—no degree or experience required.

Employer: Avanath Capital, LLC

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Blend sales, marketing, and resident relations at an affordable housing community. You’ll give tours, close leases, support renewals, and help with resident events, with benefits and growth opportunities in a mission-driven company.

Employer: Orangetheory Fitness

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive base + commission + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Front-desk sales role where you greet members, give tours, and sell memberships at a high-energy fitness studio. Includes paid training, free studio membership, product discounts, and flexible scheduling—great if you love fitness and people.

Employer: hhv

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, junior/entry level

Pay: Not listed

Support event marketing and brand activations, from organizing promo events to helping run live campaigns. Offers paid training, hands-on experience, and room to grow if you’re organized and curious about event marketing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to training and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.