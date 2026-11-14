Alexandria’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from law firm life to mission-driven nonprofits and federal service. If you’re in Legal & Compliance, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Clevanoo LLC

Clevanoo LLC Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with senior attorneys on employment litigation in EEOC, MSPB, and state/federal courts. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of litigation experience, some federal sector MSPB/EEO work, and want to grow your skills in Title VII, FMLA, ADA, ERISA, and FLSA while handling depositions, motions, and client counseling.

Employer: The Salvation Army – Potomac Division

Location: Alexandria, VA (Divisional HQ)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Join a mission-driven legal team handling estate/probate work, employment matters, contracts, and real estate documents. You’ll coordinate with leadership and outside counsel, track cases and deadlines, and even train field staff—ideal if you have paralegal certification, 3+ years’ experience, and want strong benefits and PTO in a stable nonprofit setting.

Employer: Department of War Education Activity (DOWEA)

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time Federal (GS-09 target GS-11)

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay)

FOIA and Privacy Act work for a federal agency—log and track requests, search records, draft responses, and apply disclosure exemptions. Open to certain federal hiring authorities and veterans, with paths at GS-09 or GS-11 and promotion potential once you’re fully trained.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.