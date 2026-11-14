Alexandria’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from city jobs to home health and vet care, there’s a wide mix of roles. If you’re in nursing, mental health, or allied health, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria, Virginia Location: Alexandria, VA (Detention Center)

Type: Full-time

Perks: $3,000 sign-on bonus

Work on the Jail Services Team doing clinical evaluations, crisis work, and re-entry planning to reduce recidivism. Great fit if you’re LCSW/LPC/LSATP/Clinical Psych (licensed or eligible) and want meaningful forensic mental health work.

Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia (DCHS)

City of Alexandria, Virginia (DCHS) Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Perks: $3,000 signing bonus

Lead quality, compliance, and risk management for the Alexandria Community Services Board. Ideal for a licensed clinician (LCSW/LPC/CNS/Clinical Psych) with strong QA/QI, data, and regulatory experience.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year

Plan menus, do nutrient analysis, and support healthy eating in school cafés while staying within nutrition regulations. Great for a RD/RDN who wants steady hours, benefits, and student-focused work.

Employer: Dallas 1 Construction and Development (StretchLab franchise)

Dallas 1 Construction and Development (StretchLab franchise) Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time (can grow to full-time)

Pay: ~$27/hr stretching; ~$12/hr studio support

Provide one-on-one assisted stretching and small group stretch classes. Perfect for certified trainers, massage therapists, PT/OT assistants, yoga/Pilates/dance instructors who love mobility and boutique fitness.

Employer: Dallas 1 Construction and Development (StretchLab franchise)

Dallas 1 Construction and Development (StretchLab franchise) Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time (can grow to full-time)

Pay: ~$27/hr stretching; ~$12/hr studio support

Same Flexologist role with a focus on Pilates/yoga-style backgrounds. You’ll lead assisted stretching sessions, small groups, and help build membership.

Employer: Optum

Location: Alexandria, VA (home & ambulatory visits)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, no call, no weekends

Pay: $29–$52/hour (based on experience & market)

Provide IV and other infusion therapies in patients’ homes and infusion suites, with strong EMR use and independent practice. Great for RNs with 1+ year acute care/infusion-related experience who want weekday-only work.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time

Support residents with daily living (bathing, dressing, grooming) in a home-like assisted living setting. Requires a valid VA HHA certificate; multiple daytime and evening shifts available plus training and benefits.

Employer: Mission Pet Health – EmmaVet

Location: Alexandria, VA (Belle View Blvd)

Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $35–$38/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus

Join a busy urgent care/general practice vet hospital with evening and weekend shifts. Ideal for a Virginia Licensed Veterinary Technician who enjoys fast-paced urgent cases and close teamwork.

Employer: Royale Care VA Inc

Location: Alexandria & Northern Virginia (field-based)

Type: Per diem

Pay: From $40/hour

Do skilled home health visits (meds, wound care, assessments, EMR charting) across central Northern Virginia. Must be an experienced LPN with prior home health experience and strong independence.

Employer: KAVN Health

Location: Alexandria, VA 22315 (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $72.50–$76.89/hour

Blend psychological & disability assessments (VA C&P, Social Security, other contracts) with psychotherapy. Great for a licensed psychologist who enjoys detailed evaluations plus evidence-based treatment.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time

Provide hands-on nursing care, supervise resident care assistants, and respond to emergencies in an assisted living community. Best for LPNs with 1–2+ years’ experience who like close resident relationships.

Employer: Royale Care VA Inc

Location: Northern Virginia (incl. Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, PW County, Manassas)

Type: Part-time / PRN / Per diem

Pay: From $17/hour

Provide in-home support (ADLs, simple meds, vitals, transport, documentation) across multiple counties. Requires CNA license or approved HHA training, CPR, and reliable transportation.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time

Help residents with daily care, documentation, and engagement in a warm assisted living setting. Needs a valid CNA/HHA/LNA license; multiple shifts (days, evenings, nights) and solid benefits.

Employer: Kids Club ABA

Location: Alexandria, VA (in-home, travel-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$115,000/year

Provide in-home ABA services for children with autism, supervise RBTs, and manage treatment plans. Great for BCBAs with 2+ years’ experience who want flexible schedules and growth.

Employer: Talent4Health

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts (Fri–Sun)

Work a weekend-based travel contract as an RRT/CRT with VA license, NBRC, BLS & ACLS. Good option if you like compressed schedules and travel pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on schedules and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.