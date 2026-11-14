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Alexandria
🏥 Alexandria VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17–$115K
12 days ago
Alexandria’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from city jobs to home health and vet care, there’s a wide mix of roles. If you’re in nursing, mental health, or allied health, there’s likely something here for you.
Senior Therapist – Forensic Discharge Planner, Jail Services
- Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia
- Location: Alexandria, VA (Detention Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: $3,000 sign-on bonus
Work on the Jail Services Team doing clinical evaluations, crisis work, and re-entry planning to reduce recidivism. Great fit if you’re LCSW/LPC/LSATP/Clinical Psych (licensed or eligible) and want meaningful forensic mental health work.
Quality Assurance Director – Community Services Board
- Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia (DCHS)
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: $3,000 signing bonus
Lead quality, compliance, and risk management for the Alexandria Community Services Board. Ideal for a licensed clinician (LCSW/LPC/CNS/Clinical Psych) with strong QA/QI, data, and regulatory experience.
Registered Dietitian I – School Nutrition
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year
Plan menus, do nutrient analysis, and support healthy eating in school cafés while staying within nutrition regulations. Great for a RD/RDN who wants steady hours, benefits, and student-focused work.
Fitness Specialist / Flexologist – StretchLab
- Employer: Dallas 1 Construction and Development (StretchLab franchise)
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Part-time (can grow to full-time)
- Pay: ~$27/hr stretching; ~$12/hr studio support
Provide one-on-one assisted stretching and small group stretch classes. Perfect for certified trainers, massage therapists, PT/OT assistants, yoga/Pilates/dance instructors who love mobility and boutique fitness.
Pilates / Flexologist – StretchLab
- Employer: Dallas 1 Construction and Development (StretchLab franchise)
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Part-time (can grow to full-time)
- Pay: ~$27/hr stretching; ~$12/hr studio support
Same Flexologist role with a focus on Pilates/yoga-style backgrounds. You’ll lead assisted stretching sessions, small groups, and help build membership.
Full-Time Home Infusion RN – Alexandria
- Employer: Optum
- Location: Alexandria, VA (home & ambulatory visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, no call, no weekends
- Pay: $29–$52/hour (based on experience & market)
Provide IV and other infusion therapies in patients’ homes and infusion suites, with strong EMR use and independent practice. Great for RNs with 1+ year acute care/infusion-related experience who want weekday-only work.
Home Health Aide / HHA – Senior Living
- Employer: Benchmark Senior Living
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Part-time
Support residents with daily living (bathing, dressing, grooming) in a home-like assisted living setting. Requires a valid VA HHA certificate; multiple daytime and evening shifts available plus training and benefits.
Veterinary Technician (LVT) – Urgent Care
- Employer: Mission Pet Health – EmmaVet
- Location: Alexandria, VA (Belle View Blvd)
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Pay: $35–$38/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus
Join a busy urgent care/general practice vet hospital with evening and weekend shifts. Ideal for a Virginia Licensed Veterinary Technician who enjoys fast-paced urgent cases and close teamwork.
LPN – Home Health, Per Diem
- Employer: Royale Care VA Inc
- Location: Alexandria & Northern Virginia (field-based)
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: From $40/hour
Do skilled home health visits (meds, wound care, assessments, EMR charting) across central Northern Virginia. Must be an experienced LPN with prior home health experience and strong independence.
Clinical Psychologist, PsyD/PhD
- Employer: KAVN Health
- Location: Alexandria, VA 22315 (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $72.50–$76.89/hour
Blend psychological & disability assessments (VA C&P, Social Security, other contracts) with psychotherapy. Great for a licensed psychologist who enjoys detailed evaluations plus evidence-based treatment.
LPN / Licensed Practical Nurse – Senior Living
- Employer: Benchmark Senior Living
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Part-time
Provide hands-on nursing care, supervise resident care assistants, and respond to emergencies in an assisted living community. Best for LPNs with 1–2+ years’ experience who like close resident relationships.
Home Health Aide – Field-Based
- Employer: Royale Care VA Inc
- Location: Northern Virginia (incl. Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, PW County, Manassas)
- Type: Part-time / PRN / Per diem
- Pay: From $17/hour
Provide in-home support (ADLs, simple meds, vitals, transport, documentation) across multiple counties. Requires CNA license or approved HHA training, CPR, and reliable transportation.
Certified Nursing Assistant / CNA – Senior Living
- Employer: Benchmark Senior Living
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Part-time
Help residents with daily care, documentation, and engagement in a warm assisted living setting. Needs a valid CNA/HHA/LNA license; multiple shifts (days, evenings, nights) and solid benefits.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Kids Club ABA
- Location: Alexandria, VA (in-home, travel-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$115,000/year
Provide in-home ABA services for children with autism, supervise RBTs, and manage treatment plans. Great for BCBAs with 2+ years’ experience who want flexible schedules and growth.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – 13-Week Assignment
- Employer: Talent4Health
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts (Fri–Sun)
Work a weekend-based travel contract as an RRT/CRT with VA license, NBRC, BLS & ACLS. Good option if you like compressed schedules and travel pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on schedules and experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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