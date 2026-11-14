Alexandria’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks with cloud, security, and federal experience. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: MANTECH

MANTECH Location: Alexandria, VA (onsite; also hiring in Philadelphia, PA & Chandler, AZ)

(onsite; also hiring in Philadelphia, PA & Chandler, AZ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on mission-critical tactical radio systems, building and standardizing complex codeplug templates for public safety communications. Great fit if you know Motorola programming tools, fleet mapping, and can support secure federal environments.

Employer: Ryan

Location: Alexandria, VA (hybrid; some travel up to 10%)

(hybrid; some travel up to 10%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; examples for other states run roughly $103K–$163.9K

Lead CI/CD, platform engineering, and cloud automation across AWS and Azure using Terraform, containers, and modern DevSecOps practices. This role is ideal if you’re a senior engineer who’s grown from software dev into cloud and wants to shape an Internal Developer Portal.

Employer: GovCIO

Location: Alexandria, VA (onsite; travel to Kearneysville, WV)

(onsite; travel to Kearneysville, WV) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $125,000/year

Support U.S. Coast Guard systems in a secure SIPRNET environment, managing Commvault backups plus Cisco UCS and VMware Cloud Foundation. Great match if you have a Secret clearance, strong Commvault and VMware/UCS skills, and like hands-on federal infrastructure work.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400 – $198,200/year

Turn warfighter needs into real capabilities for Counter‑sUAS missions, working with Joint Staff and interagency partners. Best for senior military staff or joint planning pros with strong writing skills and at least a Secret clearance (TS/SCI capable).

Employer: Leidos

Location: Primarily remote , must live in DC metro area (supports Alexandria-area clients; up to 20% travel)

, must live in (supports Alexandria-area clients; up to 20% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,150 – $106,925/year

Support public-sector customers using IQ CRM—gather requirements, troubleshoot issues, and run UAT. Good for early- to mid-career analysts with Microsoft 365 skills and the ability to obtain a Public Trust (and possibly higher) clearance.

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Alexandria, VA (onsite; also listed for Philadelphia, PA & Chandler, AZ)

(onsite; also listed for Philadelphia, PA & Chandler, AZ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Duplicate role via a different posting, but worth checking if you prefer applying through Indeed. Same mission-focused work on secure tactical radio configurations and modernization from LMR to IP/cloud features.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Alexandria, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Salary: $26.74 – $32.21/hour

Provide hands-on desktop, network, and ticket-based support across Windows, macOS, and mobile devices. A solid option if you’re building your IT career and want real-world experience with AD, networking, and help desk workflows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Alexandria’s tech hiring tends to reward clear, focused experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.