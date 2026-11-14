Alexandria’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, food, or events, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Hair Cuttery Family of Brands Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time (Student to Work program)

(Student to Work program) Pay highlight: Path where $100K+ per year is within reach once licensed (performance-based)

Path where once licensed (performance-based) Why it’s appealing: Paid, structured training while you’re still a cosmetology student, 90-day mentorship, advanced technical classes, and a clear career ladder with high commission potential plus health, 401(k), PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive hourly wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed) Why it’s appealing: Hands-on role prepping fresh fruits and veggies in a fast-paced, team setting, with flexible schedules, associate discounts, access to up to 50% of earned wages before payday, and health/401(k) options for eligible staff.

Employer: Concord Hospitality

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (exact rate not listed) Why it’s appealing: Lead the kitchen line using brand recipes, with a focus on quality and safety, in a company known for training and internal growth; full-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and discounted hotel rooms.

Employer: hhv

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed) Why it’s appealing: No experience needed, paid training, flexible scheduling, and a fun, active environment helping set up, run, and break down events—great starter role if you like people and want to break into hospitality or events.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.