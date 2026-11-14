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Alexandria
🍽️ Alexandria VA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Alexandria’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, food, or events, there are several solid options open right now.
Student Hair Stylist / Barber (FuturePRO Program)
- Employer: Hair Cuttery Family of Brands
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time (Student to Work program)
- Pay highlight: Path where $100K+ per year is within reach once licensed (performance-based)
- Why it’s appealing: Paid, structured training while you’re still a cosmetology student, 90-day mentorship, advanced technical classes, and a clear career ladder with high commission potential plus health, 401(k), PTO, and product discounts.
Fresh Cut Produce Clerk
- Employer: Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s appealing: Hands-on role prepping fresh fruits and veggies in a fast-paced, team setting, with flexible schedules, associate discounts, access to up to 50% of earned wages before payday, and health/401(k) options for eligible staff.
Lead Cook
- Employer: Concord Hospitality
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s appealing: Lead the kitchen line using brand recipes, with a focus on quality and safety, in a company known for training and internal growth; full-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and discounted hotel rooms.
Entry Level Event Assistant
- Employer: hhv
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s appealing: No experience needed, paid training, flexible scheduling, and a fun, active environment helping set up, run, and break down events—great starter role if you like people and want to break into hospitality or events.
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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