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👔 Alexandria, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Alexandria’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially in government, nonprofits, and defense. If you’ve got management experience, there are several high‑impact roles worth a look.
Roofing Project Manager - Commercial Production Roofing
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: Alexandria, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead multiple low-slope commercial roofing projects from pre-construction through closeout, managing budgets, schedules, safety, and field superintendents. Strong commercial roofing background and 5–10 years with roofing subcontractors preferred; comes with bonus potential, 3 weeks PTO, and full benefits.
Senior Program Manager
Employer: Good360
Location: Old Town Alexandria, VA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year
Run a national health and hygiene product initiative, overseeing logistics, grants, budgets, and compliance for a top-rated nonprofit. Great fit if you have 7+ years in program/project management plus experience with grants and supply chain or logistics.
Technical Project Manager
Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia
Location: Alexandria, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage complex city infrastructure projects—flood mitigation, stormwater, transit, bike/ped, parks—from design through construction. Requires a Professional Engineer or Landscape Architect license and significant capital project management experience.
Manager, Meetings
Employer: AAAE
Location: Alexandria, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own logistics for about a dozen conferences and programs a year, including budgeting, contracts, registration, and on-site support. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years of meeting planning who likes fast-paced, detail-heavy work and some travel.
Director of Strategic Capture (Security Clearance Required)
Employer: Mayvin, Inc.
Location: Alexandria, VA (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead complex federal capture efforts from opportunity through proposal, directing cross-functional teams and shaping win strategies. Must be a U.S. citizen with an active Secret clearance and TS eligibility and a strong record winning federal contracts.
Chief Financial Officer
Employer: Robert Half (transportation/local government client)
Location: Alexandria, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Serve as CFO for a transportation/local government organization, leading finance, budgeting, grants, and capital projects while advising executives and the board. Needs a related bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of progressive financial administration, ideally in public sector or transit.
Program Manager
Employer: Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA)
Location: Alexandria, VA (Onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $165,000 – $195,000/year
Lead a multidisciplinary team supporting the Office of the Secretary of War’s Joint Munitions Program Office, managing cost, schedule, and performance. Requires 10+ years in defense-focused technical domains, 5+ years managing complex federal programs, and an active TS/SCI clearance.
Team Lead (Strategic Planning & Integration)
Employer: Washington Headquarters Services (DoD)
Location: Alexandria, VA (Telework eligible)
Type: Full-time, Federal (GS-14)
Salary: $143,913 – $187,093/year
Lead cross-functional teams on enterprise-wide strategic planning and performance initiatives for WHS and supported DoD components. Open to U.S. citizens with GS-13-level experience in large-scale project leadership, data-driven strategy, and executive-level collaboration.
Office Head, Office of Metascience
Employer: U.S. National Science Foundation
Location: Alexandria, VA (Telework eligible)
Type: Full-time, IPA detail
Salary (AD-5 band reference): $202,542 – $209,600/year
Inaugural leader for NSF’s new Office of Metascience, reporting directly to the NSF Director and shaping how NSF funds and evaluates science. Open to IPA-eligible candidates who are leading authorities in metascience or related fields with a strong research and leadership record.
Senior Requirements Analyst
Employer: Scientific Research Corporation
Location: Alexandria, VA
Type: Full-time
Estimated Salary: $136,850 – $228,100/year
Act as a senior technical advisor on test and evaluation requirements across DoD, IC, and Combatant Commands, shaping solutions and supporting test activities worldwide. Requires 10+ years in systems engineering/requirements/T&E and an active Secret clearance with TS/SCI eligibility.
Chief Information Officer
Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia
Location: Alexandria, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Citywide technology executive role leading digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT operations for Alexandria. Needs a four-year degree plus 5+ years of government IT management across multiple disciplines and strong strategic, people, and budget leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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