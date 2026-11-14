Alexandria’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially in government, nonprofits, and defense. If you’ve got management experience, there are several high‑impact roles worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple low-slope commercial roofing projects from pre-construction through closeout, managing budgets, schedules, safety, and field superintendents. Strong commercial roofing background and 5–10 years with roofing subcontractors preferred; comes with bonus potential, 3 weeks PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Good360

Location: Old Town Alexandria, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year

Run a national health and hygiene product initiative, overseeing logistics, grants, budgets, and compliance for a top-rated nonprofit. Great fit if you have 7+ years in program/project management plus experience with grants and supply chain or logistics.

Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage complex city infrastructure projects—flood mitigation, stormwater, transit, bike/ped, parks—from design through construction. Requires a Professional Engineer or Landscape Architect license and significant capital project management experience.

Employer: AAAE

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own logistics for about a dozen conferences and programs a year, including budgeting, contracts, registration, and on-site support. Ideal for someone with 5–7 years of meeting planning who likes fast-paced, detail-heavy work and some travel.

Employer: Mayvin, Inc.

Location: Alexandria, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex federal capture efforts from opportunity through proposal, directing cross-functional teams and shaping win strategies. Must be a U.S. citizen with an active Secret clearance and TS eligibility and a strong record winning federal contracts.

Employer: Robert Half (transportation/local government client)

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as CFO for a transportation/local government organization, leading finance, budgeting, grants, and capital projects while advising executives and the board. Needs a related bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of progressive financial administration, ideally in public sector or transit.

Employer: Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA)

Location: Alexandria, VA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000 – $195,000/year

Lead a multidisciplinary team supporting the Office of the Secretary of War’s Joint Munitions Program Office, managing cost, schedule, and performance. Requires 10+ years in defense-focused technical domains, 5+ years managing complex federal programs, and an active TS/SCI clearance.

Employer: Washington Headquarters Services (DoD)

Location: Alexandria, VA (Telework eligible)

Type: Full-time, Federal (GS-14)

Salary: $143,913 – $187,093/year

Lead cross-functional teams on enterprise-wide strategic planning and performance initiatives for WHS and supported DoD components. Open to U.S. citizens with GS-13-level experience in large-scale project leadership, data-driven strategy, and executive-level collaboration.

Employer: U.S. National Science Foundation

Location: Alexandria, VA (Telework eligible)

Type: Full-time, IPA detail

Salary (AD-5 band reference): $202,542 – $209,600/year

Inaugural leader for NSF’s new Office of Metascience, reporting directly to the NSF Director and shaping how NSF funds and evaluates science. Open to IPA-eligible candidates who are leading authorities in metascience or related fields with a strong research and leadership record.

Employer: Scientific Research Corporation

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary: $136,850 – $228,100/year

Act as a senior technical advisor on test and evaluation requirements across DoD, IC, and Combatant Commands, shaping solutions and supporting test activities worldwide. Requires 10+ years in systems engineering/requirements/T&E and an active Secret clearance with TS/SCI eligibility.

Employer: City of Alexandria, Virginia

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Citywide technology executive role leading digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT operations for Alexandria. Needs a four-year degree plus 5+ years of government IT management across multiple disciplines and strong strategic, people, and budget leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.