Alexandria’s retail scene is busy right now—stores are hiring for everything from entry-level cashiers to front-end supervisors. Good mix of flexible part-time shifts and solid full-time roles with benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Help keep the store stocked, clean, and ready for beauty lovers. Great fit if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 25 lbs, and don’t mind flexible hours including early mornings, nights, and holidays.

Employer: Giant Food

Giant Food Location: 621 East Glebe Rd, Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time, overnight

Pay: $16.25 – $19.50/hour

Overnight role stocking shelves, rotating product, and keeping aisles clean so the store is ready for morning shoppers. Good for night owls who can lift up to 50 lbs and want steady grocery retail hours.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 6198 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria, VA 22312

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.25/hour

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, freight flow, and merchandising. Hands-on role that mixes leadership, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized, with access to benefits like PTO and retirement plans.

Employer: Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies)

Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies) Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Keep the store easy to shop by helping customers, stocking shelves, rotating products, and maintaining displays. Good for someone who likes variety, can lift up to 60 lbs, and wants flexible hours plus store discounts.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Run the photo department, from passport photos to online order pickups, while also helping at the registers. Nice mix of customer service and light tech work, with benefits through Walgreens.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Lowe’s Home Improvement Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $25.95/hour

Lead the front end team, oversee checkouts and customer service, and sometimes act as Manager-on-Duty. Strong fit if you have several years of retail experience and want leadership responsibilities plus robust benefits.

Employer: hhv

hhv Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, entry level

Pay: Not listed

Talk with customers at live events and promo locations, introduce products, and support marketing campaigns. Designed for people who enjoy conversation and want paid training and growth in customer-facing work.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00/hour

Help customers on the sales floor and at the register, restock shelves, and support photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good entry point into healthcare retail with part-time benefits and room to grow.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.