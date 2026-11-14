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🤝 Alexandria VA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Alexandria has steady hiring right now in community and social services, especially for people who like direct client work and helping neighbors live more independently.
Below are several solid roles you can scan quickly and click through if one feels right.
Employment Coordinator
- Employer: Wesley Housing Development Corp
- Location: Alexandria, VA (The Arden Apartments + sites in Arlington/Fairfax)
- Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)
- Schedule: Mostly 11 a.m.–7 p.m. (school year), 9 a.m.–5 p.m. (summer); 80% onsite / 20% remote; some evenings/weekends
You’ll build and run an employment program for residents in affordable housing communities—doing assessments, job coaching, resume help, workshops, and employer outreach. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Social Work/related field, 3+ years social services experience, and like a mix of direct service, data tracking, and community partnership work.
Residential Counselor – Developmental Disabilities Residential Services
- Employer: City of Alexandria, VA – Center for Adult Services
- Location: Alexandria, VA (group home settings)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
This role provides direct support to adults with developmental disabilities in residential programs—helping with daily living, person-centered plans, records, meds coordination, and appointments. Requires HS diploma/GED plus post-high-school training in behavioral/medical/mental health and at least 1 year of related experience; covered by a collective bargaining agreement (AFSCME) and includes city benefits and union protections.
DSP (Direct Support Professional)
- Employer: MLB Care Health Services, Inc.
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour
- Expected Hours: 40 hours per week
- Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule
Hands-on role supporting people with developmental disabilities to live safely and with more independence—advocating for their needs, helping with daily tasks, and administering medications. You’ll need at least 1 year of professional or personal experience with developmental disabilities or mental illness, plus First Aid/CPR (and CPI within 30 days).
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good human services roles in Alexandria tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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