Alexandria’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in government and healthcare. If you’re organized, good with people, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: City of Alexandria, VA

City of Alexandria, VA Location: Alexandria, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports senior City leadership with high-level scheduling, project tracking, and executive office management. Good fit if you have strong admin experience, can handle sensitive info, and like a fast-paced, public-sector environment with regular weekday hours.

Employer: Not listed (medical office/clinic)

Not listed (medical office/clinic) Location: Alexandria, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, PTO, on-the-job training

Front desk role greeting patients, scheduling visits, handling calls, and working with EMR/EHR systems. Great if you have customer service or medical office experience and want steady hours with solid benefits.

Employer: Shelter House

Location: Chantilly, VA (Hybrid – Community Housing Programs, Fairfax)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $50,000–$52,000/year

This entry-level admin role supports housing programs with rent tracking, lease monitoring, and records management. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, want hybrid work, and care about preventing homelessness and supporting vulnerable neighbors.

Employer: Verisma

Location: Alexandria, VA (fully on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll process medical record requests using Verisma software, help resolve HIPAA-related issues, and organize records. Ideal if you have 2+ years of medical records/office experience, like focused detail work, and want to grow in health information.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.