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Alexandria
📋 Alexandria, VA Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
12 days ago
Alexandria’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in government and healthcare. If you’re organized, good with people, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Management Analyst II / Executive Assistant
- Employer: City of Alexandria, VA
- Location: Alexandria, VA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports senior City leadership with high-level scheduling, project tracking, and executive office management. Good fit if you have strong admin experience, can handle sensitive info, and like a fast-paced, public-sector environment with regular weekday hours.
Medical Receptionist
- Employer: Not listed (medical office/clinic)
- Location: Alexandria, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, PTO, on-the-job training
Front desk role greeting patients, scheduling visits, handling calls, and working with EMR/EHR systems. Great if you have customer service or medical office experience and want steady hours with solid benefits.
Program Assistant – Permanent Supportive Housing
- Employer: Shelter House
- Location: Chantilly, VA (Hybrid – Community Housing Programs, Fairfax)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $50,000–$52,000/year
This entry-level admin role supports housing programs with rent tracking, lease monitoring, and records management. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, want hybrid work, and care about preventing homelessness and supporting vulnerable neighbors.
Onsite Release of Information Specialist
- Employer: Verisma
- Location: Alexandria, VA (fully on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll process medical record requests using Verisma software, help resolve HIPAA-related issues, and organize records. Ideal if you have 2+ years of medical records/office experience, like focused detail work, and want to grow in health information.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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