Alexandria’s finance job scene is strong right now, especially if you’ve got government or nonprofit experience. Here are a few high‑impact roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA)

Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) Location: Alexandria, VA (supporting FAA, remote role )

(supporting FAA, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $150,000/year (Virginia pay range)

Senior-level financial analyst work on federal acquisition programs: budgeting, execution, spend plans, and dashboards for FAA programs. Great fit if you have 7+ years in government finance, strong Excel/PowerPoint skills, and can qualify for a Public Trust.

Employer: Turn2Partners (recruiting for a mission‑driven nonprofit)

(recruiting for a mission‑driven nonprofit) Location: Northern Virginia / Alexandria, VA area

Type: Contract-to-hire , hybrid

, hybrid Compensation: $50–$60/hour W‑2 (contract) Target conversion salary $105,000–$122,000/year

(contract)

Lead FP&A, budgeting, forecasting, and board reporting for an established nonprofit, reporting directly to the CFO. Only 2 on-site days every other week, with a clear path to a permanent leadership role if it’s a good match.

Employer: Washington Headquarters Services – Financial Management Directorate

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Permanent, full-time (Federal)

Salary: $85,447 – $111,087/year (GS‑11–13, depending on grade)

Federal role serving as a technical authority on field accounting, reconciliations, and financial reporting for high‑visibility DoD accounts. Offers telework eligibility, Secret clearance, strong federal benefits, and promotion potential to GS‑13; open to U.S. citizens via Direct Hire until they hit 100 applications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume this week—Alexandria employers are clearly hiring experienced finance talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.