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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Alexandria Right Now
Alexandria neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to plants and firewood. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Moving/storage Boxes – Sturdy with Handles
Item: Moving/storage boxes
Condition: Sturdy, with tops and hand holes, can hold 40+ pounds
Location: Mt Vernon, Alexandria, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
These are strong boxes with built-in hand holes, great for heavier items or longer-term storage. Good option if you’re packing up a home, garage, or office.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE – Misc Items Including High-Speed Remote Control Car
Item: High-speed remote control car plus assorted household and Christmas items
Condition: RC car includes controller; other items are mixed household and holiday decor
Location: Bush Hill, Alexandria, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun racing-style RC car that comes with its controller, along with a mix of free household goods and Christmas items. Nice pick if you have kids who like gadgets or you want to stock up on decor.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Moving Boxes with Packing Paper & Bubble Wrap
Item: Free moving boxes, plus packing paper and bubble wrap
Box sizes: 3.0 cubic feet and 1.5 cubic feet
Location: 3110 Battersea Lane, Riverside Estates, Alexandria, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great full moving kit: different box sizes plus packing paper and bubble wrap to protect fragile items. The poster notes they are home all day and not leaving boxes outside in case of rain, so you’ll need to coordinate pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Firewood Logs – Seasoned Hardwood
Item: Seasoned hardwood firewood logs
Use: Great for fireplaces or outdoor fire pits
Location: Mount Vernon Union Farm, Alexandria, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
A pile of seasoned hardwood logs ready for burning. Ideal if you have a wood-burning fireplace, chiminea, or backyard fire pit and want to save on buying bundles from the store.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Hanging Ferns and Palm Trees
Item: Four decorative hanging ferns and three palm trees
Note: Decorative containers are NOT included
Location: Woodland Park, Alexandria, VA (exact address shared via DM)
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice set of free plants to brighten up a porch, balcony, or yard. You can take one or all. You’ll need your own pots or containers, and the poster asks that you DM for the address if interested.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Alexandria tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.