Alexandria neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from moving supplies to plants and firewood. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Moving/storage boxes

Condition: Sturdy, with tops and hand holes, can hold 40+ pounds

Location: Mt Vernon, Alexandria, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are strong boxes with built-in hand holes, great for heavier items or longer-term storage. Good option if you’re packing up a home, garage, or office.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: High-speed remote control car plus assorted household and Christmas items

Condition: RC car includes controller; other items are mixed household and holiday decor

Location: Bush Hill, Alexandria, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun racing-style RC car that comes with its controller, along with a mix of free household goods and Christmas items. Nice pick if you have kids who like gadgets or you want to stock up on decor.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free moving boxes, plus packing paper and bubble wrap

Box sizes: 3.0 cubic feet and 1.5 cubic feet

Location: 3110 Battersea Lane, Riverside Estates, Alexandria, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great full moving kit: different box sizes plus packing paper and bubble wrap to protect fragile items. The poster notes they are home all day and not leaving boxes outside in case of rain, so you’ll need to coordinate pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Seasoned hardwood firewood logs

Use: Great for fireplaces or outdoor fire pits

Location: Mount Vernon Union Farm, Alexandria, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

A pile of seasoned hardwood logs ready for burning. Ideal if you have a wood-burning fireplace, chiminea, or backyard fire pit and want to save on buying bundles from the store.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Four decorative hanging ferns and three palm trees

Note: Decorative containers are NOT included

Location: Woodland Park, Alexandria, VA (exact address shared via DM)

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice set of free plants to brighten up a porch, balcony, or yard. You can take one or all. You’ll need your own pots or containers, and the poster asks that you DM for the address if interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Alexandria tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.