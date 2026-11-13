Alexandria’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and process improvement. Here are a few strong openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA)

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

High-impact role on Metro’s Regulatory Compliance team, focused on safety, quality, and fixing root-cause issues across rail, bus, and facilities. Great fit if you have 4+ years in quality/audit, can read engineering documents, and want to lead internal reviews that directly affect safety and reliability.

Employer: Dal-Tile (Mohawk Industries)

(Mohawk Industries) Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role with the largest tile and natural stone manufacturer in the U.S. You’ll handle receiving, loading/unloading, pulling orders, inventory checks, and daily forklift use, plus keep the warehouse clean and organized. They look for a HS diploma, forklift certification, and 3+ years’ warehouse experience, with growth potential and benefits like 401(k) match, employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.