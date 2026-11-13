Alexandria’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, essential work. These roles keep water clean and power flowing for the whole community.

Employer: W3Global

W3Global Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed (pay varies by wastewater license class)

You’ll run and monitor plant equipment, adjust process controls, review SCADA data, and help keep the wastewater system safe and efficient. Good fit if you have a VA Wastewater Works Operator license (Class 1–4), 1–5 years of plant experience, and like detailed, technical work that protects the environment.

Employer: River City Construction, Inc.

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work four 10-hour days building and maintaining overhead electrical distribution lines, transformers, and related gear. You’ll climb poles, work from a bucket, travel as needed, and must have 2+ years’ experience plus a Class A CDL; health, dental, vision, and 401(k) are included.

Employer: AlexRenew

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, fixed overnight shift (9:30 p.m.–8:00 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level operations role at one of the country’s more advanced wastewater utilities, with on-the-job training and a set 10-hour overnight schedule. You’ll do plant rounds, basic maintenance, sampling, and SCADA monitoring—great if you have a HS diploma, some wastewater experience, and are working toward or hold a VA Class 3 or 4 wastewater license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—utilities love people who are willing to learn and stick around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.