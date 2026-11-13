Alexandria is busy with federal and design work right now, and a few engineering teams are growing fast. If you’re in systems, cost, or fire protection, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS

AMERICAN SYSTEMS Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$175,000/year

Mid-career System Safety Engineer role supporting defense programs and specialty engineering for OUSW R&E. You’ll analyze weapon and defense systems for hazards, help shape safety policies and training, and work with senior engineers and government teams. Active DoD Secret clearance (TS preferred) and U.S. citizenship are required.

Employer: Alliance Consulting Group, Inc.

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time (hybrid: 3 days remote, 2 in office)

(hybrid: 3 days remote, 2 in office) Salary: Competitive, full-time salary bands (not listed)

Lead cost estimating for Design-Build and Design-Bid-Build projects on high-impact federal work. You’ll prepare detailed estimates, do take-offs across multiple systems, review constructability, and meet with clients—plus enjoy 100% paid medical/dental/vision for you, 20 vacation days, 401(k) match, and annual bonus potential.

Employer: Alliance Consulting Group, Inc.

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000–$145,000/year

Design and evaluate fire protection and life-safety systems for federal, military, healthcare, and mission-critical facilities. This role covers code analysis, fire alarm and suppression design, field assessments, and coordination with full design teams, with a PE in Fire Protection strongly preferred and strong benefits (100% paid employee health, 20 vacation days, 401(k) match, bonus).

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.