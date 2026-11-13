Alexandria is busy right now with advocacy and policy work, especially around healthcare and public safety. If you’re into research, legislation, and real-world impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Addison Group (healthcare professional society client)

Addison Group (healthcare professional society client) Location: Alexandria, VA (remote or hybrid, 1 day/week onsite for local candidates)

(remote or hybrid, for local candidates) Type: Full-time, contract through late December 2026

Pay: $30–$40/hour , 37.5 hours/week

, Why it’s interesting: Lead relationships with state and regional affiliates, support grassroots advocacy, and turn survey data into tools and training for healthcare partners. Great fit if you’ve done association/chapter relations or policy work and like being the go-to connector.

Employer: MANTECH

Location: Alexandria, VA (also hiring in Philadelphia, PA and Chandler, AZ)

(also hiring in Philadelphia, PA and Chandler, AZ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Bridge policy, tech, and public safety by shaping agreements for state and local radio/communication systems. You’ll work on MOUs/MOAs, interoperability policy, and risk assessments—ideal if you know LMR, standards, and inter-agency governance.

Employer: American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

Location: Alexandria, VA (hybrid) – must live in DC/MD/VA within 75 miles; 1–2 days/week onsite

– must live in DC/MD/VA within 75 miles; Type: Full-time, non-exempt (37.5 hours/week)

Pay: $38.15–$45.28/hour

Why it’s interesting: Support state-level cancer policy, track legislation and regulations, and coordinate ASCO’s work with the AMA House of Delegates. Strong benefits and a clear mission if you care about cancer care and health policy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.