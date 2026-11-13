🚨 Police say ACHS social media threats not credible

On November 12, 2026, Alexandria Police shared an update about threatening social media posts aimed at Alexandria City High School (ACHS).

Police have identified a student at the Minnie Howard Campus as the suspect. After investigating, APD determined the threats are not credible.

The student’s parents were notified by the school and told to keep the student home while the investigation continues. The case will be sent to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to decide if charges are appropriate. Possible charges could include communicating threats toward a school through electronic means.

APD is working closely with Alexandria City Public Schools. School Resource Officers are active, and there is extra police presence at ACHS campuses out of caution.

If you have information about this case, call APD at 703.764.4444. In an emergency, call 911.