📅 Civil War Music Tour at Fort Ward This Saturday

Learn about Civil War music with a special tour at Fort Ward Museum & Historic Site, 4301 W. Braddock Road on Saturday, November 14, 10–11 a.m.

Tickets are $15 per person or $12 for Historic Alexandria Members.

The one-hour tour starts inside with the “Buglers and Brass Bands” exhibit, including sound clips and stories about music in the Union Army and 1860s culture. Then you’ll head outside to the reconstructed Northwest Bastion to see what life was like at Fort Ward.

Doors open at 9:45 a.m. and will be locked at 10 a.m., so please arrive or call before 10. The tour is rain or shine, so wear comfortable walking shoes and weather-appropriate gear.

For disability accommodations, contact Nicole Quinn at historicalexandria@alexandriava.gov or 703-746-4554 (Virginia Relay 711).

For free interpretation or translation, email LanguageAccess@alexandriava.gov or call 703-746-3960.