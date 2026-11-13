Alexandria’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in home services, installs, and auto shops. If you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: John C. Flood

John C. Flood Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay plus commission and incentives; six-figure earning potential (top techs)

No on-call and no emergency service ever, so when you’re off, you’re really off. This role comes with company vehicle, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus ongoing paid training with a long-established local company.

Employer: SM WINDOW & DOOR LLC

Location: Alexandria, VA (on-the-road job sites)

Type: Other (field-based install work)

Other (field-based install work) Salary: About $1,250 per week

Install and adjust windows and doors on construction and remodel projects, using hand and power tools and reading blueprints. Good fit if you have construction or carpentry skills, can use a brake, handle measurements, and pass a background check.

Employer: Mavis Tire (NTB / Mavis Tires & Brakes)

Location: Arlington, VA area (easy reach from Alexandria)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay plus weekly incentives

Use modern alignment equipment, do tire work, inspections, oil changes, and basic repairs at a large, busy shop. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, PTO, holidays, life insurance, and on-the-job training, with walk-in interviews 7 days a week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.