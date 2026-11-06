🎨 Alexandria VA Arts & Media Jobs – Multiple Creative Roles Open

Alexandria’s creative scene is busy right now, from federal contractors to hospital photography. Here are a few solid roles if you’re into writing, media, or photography.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Alexandria, VA (onsite/hybrid, no relocation)

(onsite/hybrid, no relocation) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,300 – $190,350

Clearance: Active TS/SCI, able to attain SAP

This role supports a major Air Force modernization program in a multi-domain environment. You’ll plan, write, and edit technical deliverables with engineers and program managers, so it’s a strong fit if you have 12+ years’ tech writing experience and deep DoD documentation/CDRL skills.

Employer: WelcomeNewborn

WelcomeNewborn Location: Inova Alexandria Hospital, Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hr base + commission (target ~$20–$30/hr)

Work Fridays–Mondays starting at 9 a.m. capturing first photos of newborns and their families in the hospital. Great if you love portrait photography, sales, and customer service and want flexible hours with extra earning potential from commissions.

Employer: Blackberg Group LLC

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Veterans Health Administration (VHA) strategic communications and change initiatives. You’ll create executive-level content (talking points, briefings, newsletters, FAQs) and need 7+ years in strategic communications plus prior VA/VHA experience and strong writing and project management skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.