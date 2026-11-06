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🏥 Alexandria VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles
Alexandria’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and pet care. Whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced, there’s something here for you.
Chiropractor – Alexandria VA
- Employer: HCRC Consulting
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$95,000 base + bonus
Join a multidisciplinary practice that’s been serving the community for 20+ years. You’ll handle exams, imaging, adjustments, and rehab exercises, with full benefits, PTO, malpractice coverage, and CME days.
Patient Transporter (Part Time) – Inova Mount Vernon
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria, VA
- Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 4-hour shifts)
- Pay: $17.00/hour
No experience needed. Help safely move patients and equipment around the hospital while gaining hands-on hospital experience and access to a range of part-time benefits.
Patient Observation (Full & Part Time) – Inova Mount Vernon
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $18.36/hour
Watch over patients at the bedside, document behavior, and support the nursing team on 12-hour day or night shifts. Great entry role if you want direct patient contact without prior experience.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights (36 hrs/week)
- Pay: Approx. $1,971/week (package, varies by experience/location)
Work night shifts as an RRT on a 13-week assignment, collaborating with physicians and nurses on complex respiratory cases. Includes health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (hourly or salary)
Support vets and techs in a local practice backed by a large network. You’ll get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), discounted pet care, Teladoc access, and support for vet tech education.
Registered Dental Hygienist – Foxchase Dental Group
- Employer: PDS Health
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Not specified (clinical hygienist role)
- Pay: $62.00–$77.00/hour
Provide preventive care, patient education, and hygiene services in a tech-forward practice using EPIC. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, CE, childcare assistance, and 401(k) with contributions.
Licensed Veterinary Technician (Full & Part Time)
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Alexandria South & Alexandria Hilltop, VA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $26.07–$37.66/hour
Work at the top of your license in busy small-animal hospitals. Banfield offers robust medical benefits, retirement plans, CE allowance, mental health support, backup care, and free wellness plans for your pets.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient, Old Town Alexandria
- Employer: VHC Health
- Location: Old Town Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hiring range shared by employer; based on experience and market
Outpatient PT role focused on evaluation, treatment, and optimizing function across the lifespan. Requires VA PT license and BLS; comes with comprehensive medical, vision, dental, and retirement benefits.
Phlebotomist – Day Shift (7:00–3:30)
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$26.00/hour + potential quarterly bonus
Draw blood, process specimens, and support patients in a PSC or client office, Monday–Friday plus alternating Saturdays. Offers full benefits, PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, and growth paths.
Phlebotomist – Day Shift (8:00–4:30)
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$26.00/hour + potential quarterly bonus
Similar duties and benefits as the other Labcorp role, with slightly different hours and Saturday schedule. Good fit if you want steady daytime work and strong benefits.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Clinic, Nights
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 12-hr overnights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Approx. $1,987.20/week gross
Clinic-based respiratory therapy with overnight shifts and 2+ years of recent experience required. Includes weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, student loan reimbursement, and wellness perks.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $1,939/week (package)
Night-shift RRT assignment with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.
Travel Cardiopulmonary RRT – Nights
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $1,979/week (package)
Care for patients with complex cardiopulmonary conditions, perform diagnostic tests, and collaborate on treatment plans. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, and bonuses.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – Days
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 days (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Approx. $3,585/week (package)
Day-shift IR Tech role with guaranteed stipends even for facility call-offs and on-call shifts. Coast offers nationwide assignments and strong recruiter support.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – Vascular IR
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 days (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Approx. $3,668/week (package)
Hospital-based vascular IR lab using Epic, with weekday day shifts and on-call every 3rd day/weekend. Requires ARRT, Vascular Interventional Registry, BLS/ACLS, and critical care experience.
Respiratory Therapist – 3x12 Nights
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Approx. $2,150/week gross (incl. ~$1,430 stipend)
Provide respiratory care, run diagnostics, and build treatment plans with the care team. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, CE, and ESOP participation.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Part Time
- Employer: Precision Family Therapy PLLC / Precision ABA Therapy PLLC
- Location: Alexandria, VA (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.00–$28.00/hour
Work 1:1 with individuals with autism, implementing ABA therapy plans under BCBA supervision. You’ll collect data, support behavior goals, and receive ongoing training and professional development.
Patient Transporter (Part Time) – Inova Mount Vernon
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare
- Location: Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria, VA
- Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 4-hour shifts)
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Same role and details as the LinkedIn posting, with clear info on weekend-only shifts and access to retirement, discount programs, wellness perks, and more.
Speech-Language Pathologist (PRN)
- Employer: Goodwin Living
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Type: PRN (as needed)
- Pay: $50–$55/hour (DOE)
Evaluate and treat older adults with swallowing and communication disorders in a respected senior living community. Flexible PRN hours, daily pay option, tuition help, free meals, and access to fitness and pool.
Rehabilitation Technician – Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Inova Health System
- Location: Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria, VA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri with rotating weekends & holidays
Support PT/OT staff on the inpatient rehab unit, help with patient care tasks, and keep equipment and treatment areas in shape. Requires HS diploma/GED and BLS; Inova offers strong health, retirement, tuition, and mental health benefits.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, saving a few of these links now can give you options later.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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