🏥 Alexandria VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles

Alexandria’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and pet care. Whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced, there’s something here for you.

Employer: HCRC Consulting

HCRC Consulting Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$95,000 base + bonus

Join a multidisciplinary practice that’s been serving the community for 20+ years. You’ll handle exams, imaging, adjustments, and rehab exercises, with full benefits, PTO, malpractice coverage, and CME days.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 4-hour shifts)

Pay: $17.00/hour

No experience needed. Help safely move patients and equipment around the hospital while gaining hands-on hospital experience and access to a range of part-time benefits.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18.36/hour

Watch over patients at the bedside, document behavior, and support the nursing team on 12-hour day or night shifts. Great entry role if you want direct patient contact without prior experience.

Employer: Focus Staff

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights (36 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $1,971/week (package, varies by experience/location)

Work night shifts as an RRT on a 13-week assignment, collaborating with physicians and nurses on complex respiratory cases. Includes health insurance, 401(k) match, and licensing reimbursement.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (hourly or salary)

Support vets and techs in a local practice backed by a large network. You’ll get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), discounted pet care, Teladoc access, and support for vet tech education.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Not specified (clinical hygienist role)

Not specified (clinical hygienist role) Pay: $62.00–$77.00/hour

Provide preventive care, patient education, and hygiene services in a tech-forward practice using EPIC. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, CE, childcare assistance, and 401(k) with contributions.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Alexandria South & Alexandria Hilltop, VA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $26.07–$37.66/hour

Work at the top of your license in busy small-animal hospitals. Banfield offers robust medical benefits, retirement plans, CE allowance, mental health support, backup care, and free wellness plans for your pets.

Employer: VHC Health

Location: Old Town Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hiring range shared by employer; based on experience and market

Outpatient PT role focused on evaluation, treatment, and optimizing function across the lifespan. Requires VA PT license and BLS; comes with comprehensive medical, vision, dental, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$26.00/hour + potential quarterly bonus

Draw blood, process specimens, and support patients in a PSC or client office, Monday–Friday plus alternating Saturdays. Offers full benefits, PTO/FTO, tuition reimbursement, and growth paths.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$26.00/hour + potential quarterly bonus

Similar duties and benefits as the other Labcorp role, with slightly different hours and Saturday schedule. Good fit if you want steady daytime work and strong benefits.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 12-hr overnights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Approx. $1,987.20/week gross

Clinic-based respiratory therapy with overnight shifts and 2+ years of recent experience required. Includes weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, student loan reimbursement, and wellness perks.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $1,939/week (package)

Night-shift RRT assignment with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $1,979/week (package)

Care for patients with complex cardiopulmonary conditions, perform diagnostic tests, and collaborate on treatment plans. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, and bonuses.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 days (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $3,585/week (package)

Day-shift IR Tech role with guaranteed stipends even for facility call-offs and on-call shifts. Coast offers nationwide assignments and strong recruiter support.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 days (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $3,668/week (package)

Hospital-based vascular IR lab using Epic, with weekday day shifts and on-call every 3rd day/weekend. Requires ARRT, Vascular Interventional Registry, BLS/ACLS, and critical care experience.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Approx. $2,150/week gross (incl. ~$1,430 stipend)

Provide respiratory care, run diagnostics, and build treatment plans with the care team. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), commuter benefits, CE, and ESOP participation.

Employer: Precision Family Therapy PLLC / Precision ABA Therapy PLLC

Location: Alexandria, VA (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00–$28.00/hour

Work 1:1 with individuals with autism, implementing ABA therapy plans under BCBA supervision. You’ll collect data, support behavior goals, and receive ongoing training and professional development.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria, VA

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 4-hour shifts)

Pay: $17.00/hour

Same role and details as the LinkedIn posting, with clear info on weekend-only shifts and access to retirement, discount programs, wellness perks, and more.

Employer: Goodwin Living

Location: Alexandria, VA

Type: PRN (as needed)

Pay: $50–$55/hour (DOE)

Evaluate and treat older adults with swallowing and communication disorders in a respected senior living community. Flexible PRN hours, daily pay option, tuition help, free meals, and access to fitness and pool.

Employer: Inova Health System

Location: Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Alexandria, VA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri with rotating weekends & holidays

Support PT/OT staff on the inpatient rehab unit, help with patient care tasks, and keep equipment and treatment areas in shape. Requires HS diploma/GED and BLS; Inova offers strong health, retirement, tuition, and mental health benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, saving a few of these links now can give you options later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.